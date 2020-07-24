Payne, Delorse
Delorse Payne

Oct. 16, 1932 - July 14, 2020

Services for Delorse Payne will be at 1:00 p.m, Sat. July 25th, at Bush Chapel Presbyterian in Elm Mott. Visitation will be Fri. from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Littles and Sons.

