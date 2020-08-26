 Skip to main content
Pederson, Eddie G.
Eddie G. Pederson October 27, 1939 - August 8, 2020 Eddie G. Pederson, 81, of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dee A. Pederson and a host of friends and family. No services are planned at this time, but visitors are welcome at their home.

