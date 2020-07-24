Peek, Jr., Kenneth L.

Kenneth L. Peek, Jr.
July 25, 1932 - July 20, 2020
Kenneth Leroy Peek, Jr., Lt. General USAF (Retired), beloved husband and father, took his last flight on July 20, 2020, departing from Waco, Texas, five days before his 88th birthday. A small visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, in Waco. Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, at a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Pat Adams, Leo Cutcliffe, Don Edwards, Buddy Haney, Doug Mang, Tony Raineri, Paul Sowada and Randy Wilson.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, Gen. Peek attended Ben Davis High School, Wabash College, and Indiana State University, before entering Air Force pilot training in 1953 at Bryan Field, Texas. He married Mary Eunice Hargett, his wife of 63 years, in 1955 upon graduating his pilot training. During his extraordinary career, Gen. Peek flew nuclear alert missions in a B-47 bomber worldwide during the Cold War, 101 B-52 bombing missions over Viet Nam, flew the Airborne Command Post, and ultimately the SR-71 Blackbird (the world's fastest airplane in supersonic flight). Gen. Peek held several command positions in the Strategic Air Command at AF bases in Minot, North Dakota, Spokane, Washington, and Omaha, Nebraska. He served two tours at the Pentagon, and attained his master's degree while also attending the Army War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. At the same time, he played on the squadron football team, the base volleyball teams, became an avid jogger, golfer (with a certified Hole-in-One), and, last but not least, helped Mary raise three beautiful daughters—Dawn, Allyson and Elise. Ken was a consummate storyteller and definitely had a mischievous grin, often entertaining his daughters with funny dancing and mimicking comics of the day. He loved introducing his grandsons to the Three Stooges. Ken taught all three of his daughters to swim, ride bicycles and horses, play softball, and jog long distance He taught them by example his love of dogs and all animals. He always had a faithful canine companion by his side. Ken had an ingrained love of nature and throughout his life, he and his family visited many of the National Parks. In his later years, he loved to build and erect Purple Martin birdhouses.
To earn his first star, Gen. Peek successfully led the 5th Bomb Wing as Commander. By 1984 he had earned two more stars and had taken command of the Eighth Air Force (the "Mighty 8th"). Gen. Peek's final command position in the Air Force was as Vice Commander of the Strategic Air Command. He retired in 1988, after a 35-year career in the Air Force. Mary, always the supportive wife, was known for entertaining dignitaries, colleagues and friends to assist Ken in his career. Ken received no official recognition for his talents as a grill master, although he once simultaneously barbecued 55 chickens for a neighborhood picnic in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, at the Army War College.
After his AF retirement, Ken developed a second career in Waco with Chrysler Technologies (Raytheon) as Vice President, specializing in VIP aircraft modification. During this time, he was the project manager for airplane interiors for Boeing, the Saudi Royal Flight and the Sultan of Brunei. He concluded his business career in Waco with Profiles, Inc., which gave him and Mary further opportunities for extensive worldwide travel. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha, the Daedalians, the Military Officers Association (Board Member). Mary and Ken were members of The First United Methodist Church of Waco.
Mary preceded Ken in death in 2018, and he joyfully rejoins her now. Ken also was predeceased by his father, Kenneth L. Peek, and mother, Edna Mae Winterrowd Peek of Indianapolis, Indiana.
He is survived by his sister, Terri Peek Tock of Springhill, Tennessee, and her daughters, Melanie Commander and Melissa Wilson; his sisters-in-law, Sara Hargett and Norma Perry; his daughters, Dawn Elise Peek Crawford and husband, Stan Crawford, Jr., of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Allyson Leigh Peek Anderson of Waco, and Elise Marie Peek Jacko and her husband, Michael, of Killeen, Texas. Ken (Papa's) admiring surviving grandchildren are Taylor Anderson, Evan Feldman and her fiancée, Jason Rothwell, Joshua and Melissa Feldman, Paige Anderson-Bowen and husband, Mitchell Bowen, Jacob Feldman, Jilliann Jacko, Allison Crawford Ritter, Juliana Crawford Fine, and Richard Allen Smith, Jr. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren Ava Grace, Miles and Max Bowen, and Rylan Lane Smith.
The Peeks are deeply grateful for all of their friends, in particular Claire Raineri, their angelic accountant and helpmate for the past eight years.
We also want to express our gratitude for the attention, humor and devotion of the wonderful caregivers, Marion, Lakisha, Portia, Esther, Linda, Misty, Betty, Luci and George.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fisher House, fisherhouse.org; or Fuzzy Friends Rescue, fuzzyfriendsrescue.com.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our Tribute Wall at www. WHBfamily.com.
