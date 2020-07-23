Peek, Kenneth
Kenneth Peek July 25, 1932 - July 20, 2020 Kenneth Peek of Waco passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Service information

Jul 25
Visitation
Saturday, July 25, 2020
3:00PM-6:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Garden Room
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
