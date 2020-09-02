 Skip to main content
Pelley, Debra
Pelley, Debra

Debra Pelley Sept. 19, 1954 - Sept. 1, 2020 Debra Diann Pelley, 65, of Woodway, passed away peacefully at home. At her request, no services will be held. Private burial is pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

