Pena, Della
Della Pena Aug. 19, 1926 - Aug. 11, 2020 Della Pena, 93, of Round Rock, formerly of Waco, passed away at St. David's Round Rock. Graveside services will be 9 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, in Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 13, at the funeral home. Mrs. Pena retired from Luby's after 30 years of service. She was married for 50 years to Manuel Pena until his death on April 15, 2003. Survivors include her son, Manuel Louis Pena and his wife, Gale; grandchildren, Veronica and Elliot.

