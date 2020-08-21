 Skip to main content
Peoples, Dorothy
Dorothy Peoples Feb. 12, 1936 - Aug. 19, 2020 Dorothy Neil Peoples passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 22, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

