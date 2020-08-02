Perry, Steven N.

Steven N. Perry Feb. 3, 1960 - July 29, 2020 Steven N. Perry, 60, a lifetime resident of Waco, passed away suddenly Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A graveside service will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Waco Memorial Park with Pastor Mark Wible officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, August 3, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Steven was born February 3, 1960, to Isaac and Genoa (Oliver) Perry. He married JoAnn Grubbs on May 26, 2006, in Waco. He worked as a crew foreman for Kasparian Underground. Steven enjoyed spending time with his wife, working on his cars, attending car shows and races, and playing with his dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Connie Clark. Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Jo Ann Perry; sister, Stephanie Lyster and husband, Johnny of Waco; brother-in-law, Randy Clark of Waco; nephews, David Clark of Merritt Island, FL, and Chris Clark and wife, Christina, of Garland; stepdaughter, Catherine Castleberry and husband, Douglas, of Corpus Christi; and stepson, Dennis Roach and wife, Jamie, of Huntsville. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
