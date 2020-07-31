Phenix, Susie

You have permission to edit this article.
Susie Phenix

Dec. 11, 1926 - July 24, 2020

Missionary Susie Louise Phenix passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 1, at Living Word COGIC.

