You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pierson, Edwin Gray
0 entries

Pierson, Edwin Gray

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Edwin Gray Pierson Dec. 25, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Edwin Gray Pierson, Jr. died on July 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Edwin was born on December 25, 1934, in Marlin, Texas, to Edwin G. Pierson, Sr. and Imogene Leach Pierson. Edwiin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Leach Pierson. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Smith of Lakeway, Texas; and his children, Janet Morrow, Jeffry Scott Pierson, and Leslie Gay Pierson of Houston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Preston and Anastasia Morrow of Houston. Edwin graduated from the Marlin Schools and from Texas A&M University in 1953. He was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company (Exxon), Exxon Pipeline Co., Esso Libya, Esso Petroleum, Exxon U.S.A., Plantation Pipeline, and Alyeska Pipeline. Edwin retired from Exxon Pipeline Co. on October 31, 1994. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that one consider donating to the First Methodist Church of Marlin or the charity of your choice.

Pierson, Edwin Gray

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News