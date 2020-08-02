Pierson, Edwin Gray

Edwin Gray Pierson Dec. 25, 1934 - July 1, 2020 Edwin Gray Pierson, Jr. died on July 1, 2020, in Houston, Texas. Edwin was born on December 25, 1934, in Marlin, Texas, to Edwin G. Pierson, Sr. and Imogene Leach Pierson. Edwiin was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Leach Pierson. He is survived by his sister, Lynn Smith of Lakeway, Texas; and his children, Janet Morrow, Jeffry Scott Pierson, and Leslie Gay Pierson of Houston. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Preston and Anastasia Morrow of Houston. Edwin graduated from the Marlin Schools and from Texas A&M University in 1953. He was employed by Humble Oil and Refining Company (Exxon), Exxon Pipeline Co., Esso Libya, Esso Petroleum, Exxon U.S.A., Plantation Pipeline, and Alyeska Pipeline. Edwin retired from Exxon Pipeline Co. on October 31, 1994. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that one consider donating to the First Methodist Church of Marlin or the charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.