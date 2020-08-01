Polk, Sr., Rev. Dwayne

Rev. Dwayne Polk, Sr. Sept. 24, 1952 - July 29, 2020 The Rev. Dwayne Polk Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St, Waco, TX 76704. (Due to Covid 19 mandates, seating capacities will be limited and masks will be required.)
