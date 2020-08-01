You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Polk, Sr., Rev. Dwayne
0 entries

Polk, Sr., Rev. Dwayne

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Rev. Dwayne Polk, Sr. Sept. 24, 1952 - July 29, 2020 The Rev. Dwayne Polk Sr., 67, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 500 Turner St, Waco, TX 76704. (Due to Covid 19 mandates, seating capacities will be limited and masks will be required.)

+1 
Polk, Sr., Rev. Dwayne
+1 
Polk, Sr., Rev. Dwayne
To plant a tree in memory of Polk Sr. Rev. Dwayne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News