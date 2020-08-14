Poston, Lucille

Lucille Poston June 25, 1928 - August 11. 2020 Lucille Pick Poston, 92, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at Riesel Cemetery in Riesel, Texas. Come and go visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Lucille was born to William and Alma Pick on June 25, 1928, in Perry, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Poston; her parents, William and Alma Pick; a brother, Homer Pick; and two nephews, Robert and Jay Pick. Lucille is survived by nephews, Leslie and Luther; nieces, Jayne and Peggy; sister-in-law, Janet Poston; brothers-in-law, Ronald Poston and his wife, Nancy, and Richard Poston and his wife, Dorothy; and a sister-in-law, Gloria Buchhorn and her husband, Ray.
