Powell, Sr., Stephen T.

Stephen T. Powell, Sr. May 28, 1941 - Sep. 21, 2020 Steve T. Powell, Sr., 79, of Speegleville entered into Eternal rest on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Rosemound Cemetery with full military honors. Sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

