Powell, Sr., Stephen T.

Stephen T. Powell, Sr. May 28, 1941 - Sep. 21, 2020 Steve T. Powell, Sr., 79, of Speegleville entered into Eternal rest on September 21, 2020, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., Monday, September 28, at Rosemound Cemetery with full military honors. Sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.