LuWanna Prentice
August 20, 1940 - July 13, 2020
LuWanna Marie Zachary Prentice passed away peacefully July 13, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with dementia.
Services will be at a later date to allow family to be together.
LuWanna was born on August 20, 1940, to Chester and Dorothy Zachary. She was the oldest of six siblings. She grew up singing gospel music in church and playing piano and organ. She was a Godly woman that taught her children the importance of God and religion in life encouraging them to use their talents in church as well. Her entire life LuWanna was a social and outgoing person. She enjoyed selling various products such as Tupperware and Mary Kay and was a member of the Amarillo Mothers of Multiples. She enjoyed painting and creating. She loved cooking for her family and was a talented musician who taught herself to play the piano.
LuWanna is survived by children, Mark McLaughlin of Ft. Worth, TX., Karen McLaughlin Garrett and husband, Ross, of Southlake TX, Dawn Prentice of Waco, TX, and Amy Talbot and husband, Michael, of Waco; her sister, Linda Hill; and brothers, Don Zachary, Rudy Zachary, Bill Zachary, all of Michigan, and brother, Gary Zachary of Houston, TX. She was the proud grandmother of seven. Dusk McLaughlin, Joshua McLaughlin, Brittney Robins and husband, Josh, Colton Garrett, Dee (Sarah) Millsaps, Jessica Millsaps, and Zachary Sargeant. She was also a great-grandmother to four. Andrew, Elijah, Annabelle, and Ezekiel Robins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Prentice; her parents, Chester and Dorothy Zachary; and grandson, Matthew McLaughlin.
We would like to thank the nurses and aids at Waco Health and Rehabilitation as well as the nurses from Community Healthcare of Texas for the love and care they provided to our mother. You all are amazing people and we knew that she was loved and cared for by all who met her.
Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.