 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Proctor, Margaret
0 entries

Proctor, Margaret

  • 0

Margaret Proctor Aug. 16, 1949 - Sept. 11, 2020 Margaret Proctor passed away Friday, Sept. 11. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Second Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Dorsey Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Proctor, Margaret

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert