Proctor, Margaret

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Margaret Proctor Aug. 16, 1949 - Sept. 11, 2020 Margaret Proctor passed away Friday, Sept. 11. Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Second Baptist Church. Interment to follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. Dorsey Keatts Waco Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com