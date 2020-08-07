Puckett, Donald

Donald Puckett Nov. 10, 1942 - August 3, 2020 Donald Joe Puckett passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. You may leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Service information
Aug 7
Visitation
Friday, August 7, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Tranquility Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 8
Graveside Celebration
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Doris Miller Memorial Park
4800 Bellmead Dr.
Bellmead, TX 76705
4800 Bellmead Dr.
Bellmead, TX 76705
