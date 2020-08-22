Ramsey III, Andrew

Andrew Ramsey III Aug. 9, 1953 - Aug. 18, 2020 Andrew Bascome Ramsey III passed away in Corsicana, TX, on August 18, 2020, at the age of 67. He was a loving father and brother and will be remembered as an avid fisherman, lover of the outdoors, and always up for lively conversation. He is survived by sons, Chris and Matthew Ramsey; grandson, Tyler; and sister, Nancy Chance and family. Funeral services will be kept private for immediate family and friends. An online guest book is available at www.griffin-roughton.com.
