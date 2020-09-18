Ransom, Catherine

Catherine Ransom Jan. 4, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2020 Catherine Ransom passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, September 19, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com