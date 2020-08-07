You have permission to edit this article.
Ratliff, Roland W.
Ratliff, Roland W.

Roland W. Ratliff Jul. 24, 1963 - Jul. 25, 2020 Roland W. Ratliff passed away July 25, 2020. Services will be held at 10:00AM; Saturday, Aug. 8 at Doris Miller Cemetery. Distancing and mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

