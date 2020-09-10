Reed, Katherine Lorena

Katherine Lorena Reed Dec. 21, 1921 - Sept. 6, 2020 Katherine Lorena Rumary Reed, 98, passed away September 6, 2020, at her home in China Spring with her loving daughters by her side. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Oakwood Cemetery with Brother Stuart Huey officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Katherine was born December 21, 1921, in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, to Estella and George Rumary. She attended Fort Atkinson High School where she knitted a sweater for her dog as an active member of the Sewing and Knitting Club. On September 17, 1941, she married the love of her life, Daryl Reed. In 1942 they had their first child, and Daryl enlisted with the Air Corps. Katherine remained in Wisconsin caring for their son and home while her husband trained with the Army Air Force. Though 1944 proved a tough year when, in June, Katherine's young son suddenly died from meningitis, and shortly after, Daryl was shipped to England to pilot B-17 bombing missions to support the WWII effort in Europe. Daryl returned stateside in time to welcome the birth of their first daughter and two more after that. Katherine and Daryl raised their daughters in Fort Atkinson and in the Houston area before settling in Bosqueville, Texas, to run a dairy farm. Katherine raised their three daughters, ran the family household, managed the farm finances, made sure all the calves were fed, and helped raise grandchildren before she and Daryl sold the farm and retired to China Spring in 1976. In her retirement she continued to manage the finances of Daryl's trucking business while caring for her mother and grandchildren. She enjoyed watching cattle roam the land around their home and Lawrence Welk on Saturday evenings. She was also an avid reader and Dallas Cowboys fan. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Estella Coon and George Rumary; husband, Daryl Reed; son, Daryl Richard Reed; and daughter, Sandra Carol Gomez. Katherine is survived by daughter, Barbara Harless; daughter, Connie Cannon and husband, Randy; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Rita and Latae from Visiting Angels and Texas Home Health Hospice for the loving care they showed her. Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue or Humane Society of Central Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
