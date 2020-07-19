Regalado, Gregory M.

Gregory M. Regalado Oct. 6, 1979 - July 13, 2020 Gregory M. Regalado, 40, passed away on Monday, July 13. He lived his full life in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 20, and Rosary Service at 7 p.m., at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Avenue, Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July, 21, also at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Regalado as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.