Regalado, Gregory M.

Gregory M. Regalado Oct. 6, 1979 - July 13, 2020 Gregory M. Regalado, 40, passed away on Monday, July 13. He lived his full life in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, July 20, and Rosary Service at 7 p.m., at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Avenue, Waco, Texas. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July, 21, also at St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. All Covid-19 restrictions will be observed.

