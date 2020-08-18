Renfro, Walter

Walter Renfro
August 24, 1937 - August 15, 2020
Walter Ray Renfro, 82, of McGregor, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home in Woodway with his son-in-law, the Rev William Campbell, officiating. A Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks, and registration to attend visitations and services at this time. You may register at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/register. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall. If you are unable to attend the service, we will live stream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, and later add it to the obituary page on our website.
On August 24, 1937, Walter Renfro of McGregor was born in Frosa, Texas, to Walter Harvey Renfro and Johnnie Lee Renfro. He married Sharon Young on June 12, 1959, and answered the call of his country in 1960, serving two years in the United States Army. On his return, he worked for General Tire rubber company for eight years. He also worked as a salesman for Waco Meat for 24 years. Walter enjoyed music and singing, leading the music for Axtell Baptist for many years, and then later several other local churches. He also served as a Deacon for Axtell and Mart Baptist church.
Survivors include wife of 61 years, Sharon Renfro of McGregor, Texas; son, Scott Renfro of Teague, Texas; daughters, Rhonda Croford and husband, Tony Croford, of Crawford, Lisa Campbell and husband, William Campbell, of Port Aransas; grandchildren, Douglas VanZandt of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dillon VanZandt of Waco, Texas, Daniel Campbell, Hannah Campbell, and Philip Campbell of Port Aransas, Texas; and one great-grandchild, Korin VanZandt of Andrews Texas; siblings Patsy Thompson and husband, George Thompson, of Kathleen, Georgia, JoNell Thompson of Euless, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceeded in death by his parents. Memorial donations may be donated to American Diabetes Association and Alzehimers Association in lieu of flowers.
Pallbearers will be Tony Croford, Philip Campbell, Ronnie Dieterich, Pasquale Swaner, Douglas and Dillon VanZandt. Honorary Pallbearers, Daniel Campbell, Al Leathers, Leonard Moses, and Steven "Steamer" Swaner.
