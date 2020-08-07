You have permission to edit this article.
Renobato, Armando
Renobato, Armando

Armando Renobato Jan. 12, 1938 - August 2, 2020 Services for Armando Renobato will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, at Family of Faith Workship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Renobato, Armando
Renobato, Armando
Service information

Aug 8
Visitation
Saturday, August 8, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
Family of Faith WC Church
4112 Memorial Drive
WACO, TX 76710
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM
Family of Faith Worship Center
2225 Cumberland Ave.
WACO, TX 76707
