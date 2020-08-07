Renobato, Armando

Armando Renobato Jan. 12, 1938 - August 2, 2020 Services for Armando Renobato will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 8, at Family of Faith Workship Center, 4112 Memorial Drive. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To send flowers to the family of Armando Renobato, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 8
Visitation
Saturday, August 8, 2020
9:30AM-11:00AM
9:30AM-11:00AM
Family of Faith WC Church
4112 Memorial Drive
WACO, TX 76710
4112 Memorial Drive
WACO, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 8
Service
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Family of Faith Worship Center
2225 Cumberland Ave.
WACO, TX 76707
2225 Cumberland Ave.
WACO, TX 76707
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.