Requena, Domingo

Domingo Requena
July 13, 1947 - July 26, 2020
Domingo "Mingo" Requena, 73, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was in the loving care of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center MICU nurses and doctors who did their very best in caring for him in his last days. The Mass of Christian Burial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Domingo was born July 13, 1947, to Antonio Requena and Genoveva Saavedra in the small South Texas town of Sebastian. The family were all migrant workers and traveled together working in the fields from the Rio Grande Valley until finally settling in Milford, Texas. Domingo was the eldest brother of his nine siblings, and they all looked up to him, when their father passed away in 1985. He enlisted in the Army in August 1967 and served in the Vietnam War. He was a helicopter door-gunner and was honorably discharged in August 1972. He went on to meet the love of his life, "Lola" Dolores Mata and they were married on December 21, 1968. Mingo "Spark Plug" was a fuel hauler most his life. He loved race cars and spending time with his family, especially spending time in the pasture with his cattle. He always loved the outdoors. Mingo was one of the humblest caring and most giving people that there was. He was always willing to help anybody in need and would've given the shirt off his back if needed. "Spark Plug" will truly be missed by all of his family and friends. He was also a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Theresa Requena de Patena; and his in-laws, Francisco and Eloisa Mata.
His life and legacy will forever be remembered by those he left behind: his wife, Dolores Requena of Waco; son, Gabriel Requena and wife, Diane, of Waco; granddaughters, (daughters whom he raised since birth) Olivya Zavala of Elm Mott, Leesa and husband, Josh Huerta, also of Elm Mott, and Landry Portillo of Waco; grandsons, Matthew and Samuel Requena, both of Waco; and a great-granddaughter, Theresa Huerta of Elm Mott; brothers, Robert Requena and wife, Abigail, of Red Oak, Adam Requena and wife, Christine, of Irving, Frank Requena and wife, Rosie, of Dallas, Jessie Requena of Dallas, and Martin and wife, Yolanda, of Mesquite; sisters, Alicia Garcia and husband, Andres, of Richland Hills, Susana Barron and husband, Porfirio, and Juanita Mendez and husband, Rudolfo, both of Dallas, Texas; brother-in-law, George Rivera and wife, Sharon, of Waco; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Requena, Ruben Barrientos, Albert Rodriguez, Robert G Huerta III, Ricardo Patena, Albert C. Rodriguez.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
5:30PM-7:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
7:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
1:00PM
2621 Bagby Avenue
Waco, TX 76711
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.