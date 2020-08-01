Requena, Domingo

Domingo Requena July 13, 1947 - July 26, 2020 Domingo "Mingo" Requena, 73, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was in the loving care of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center MICU nurses and doctors who did their very best in caring for him in his last days. The Mass of Christian Burial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
To send flowers to the family of Domingo Requena, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Aug 1
Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Avenue
Waco, TX 76711
2621 Bagby Avenue
Waco, TX 76711
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.