Requena, Domingo

Domingo Requena July 13, 1947 - July 26, 2020 Domingo "Mingo" Requena, 73, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was in the loving care of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center MICU nurses and doctors who did their very best in caring for him in his last days. The Mass of Christian Burial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco, and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Aug 1
Service
Saturday, August 1, 2020
1:00PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2621 Bagby Avenue
Waco, TX 76711
