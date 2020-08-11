Resendez, Julia

Julia Resendez
On August 2, 2020, at 8:13 p.m., Julia Resendez gained her angel wings and departure into the Golden Gates of Heaven. She was 62 years old. Chapel services will be 6:30 p.m., August 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Graveside services will be the following day, 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, at Waco Memorial Park. Julia was born on July 1, 1958, in Cameron, Texas, to Lydia and Jose Castaneda. She was the mother of five children: sons, Moses, Vincent, Paul, and Gabriel Resendez, and daughter, Marissa. She was also a very active member in the church community.
Julia and her husband, Moses, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children. Both were highly respected and provided support for whoever needed it. Julia's greatest love was her love for God and her family. All of her children were very proud to call her Mom.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Paul Castaneda; sister, Mary Anguiano; and late husband of 40 years, Pastor Moses Resendez Sr.
She is survived by her four siblings, Virginia, Manual, and Jose Castaneda, and Maggie Harris; five children; 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Candy Joe, Mark and Jaxon Resendez, Jose Castaneda, Jordan and Benjamin Hernandez, Felix Lozano, and Chris Alcazar.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
6:30PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
10:00AM
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
