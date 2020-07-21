Resendez Sr., Moses

Moses Resendez Sr.
March 28, 1946 - July 16, 2020
On Thursday July 16, 2020, Pastor Moses Resendez, Sr. was granted his angel wings and crossed over into the Kingdom of Heaven. Services will be 7 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Benjamin Resendez officiating. Visitation will be 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 24, at Waco Memorial Park.
Moses was born March 28, 1946, in Eddy, Texas, to Clemente and Bartola Resendez. He was educated at Paris Junior College. His devotion to God provided courage, hope, and joy to always remind us how precious life is. Moses was truly one of a kind. His smile was contagious and will echo in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eliazar Resendez, Sr.; and sister, Juanita Guerrero.
Moses is survived by his wife, Julia Resendez; sons, Moses Jr., Vincent, Paul, and Gabriel Resendez; daughter, Marissa Resendez; brothers, Clemente Jr., Samuel, Rudy, Benjamin, Jacob, and Alex Resendez; and sisters, Margaret Rivera and Eva Younger. Pastor Resendez also leaves 16 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.
Pallbearers are Candy Joe, Vincent Jr., Vincent Joe Mark Anthony, and Jaxson Resendez, Jordan and Benjamin Hernandez, and Christopher Alcazar.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
7:00PM-7:30PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6:30PM-7:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
10:00AM
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
