Reyes, Armando

Armando Reyes Nov. 18, 1944 - July 25, 2020 Armando "Mondo" Reyes, 75, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Olin E Teague Veterans Medical Center Hospice Facility. A small remembrance service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, July 31, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Armando was born and raised in Waco, and was a graduate of University High School. He joined the Air Force in 1964 and finished his service in 1968, when he moved to Houston to raise his family. He was an accomplished artist, an avid golfer and a general lover of all sports, as well has a fantastic brother, father, grandfather and friend. Mondo was preceded in death by his parents, Rogelio and Tomasita Reyes; and brothers, Gonzalo and Rogelio Reyes. Survivors are his children, Denise Ann Pressler and her husband, Lewis Pressler, and Armando Eric Reyes; and his beloved granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kyler Pressler; sisters, Carmen Bernal and Mary Whitlock; brother, Lionel Reyes; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
3:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.