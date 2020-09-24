Richter, Annie

Annie Richter July 28, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020 Annie passed away Sun., Sept. 20, at a local hospital. Graveside service at 1 p.m., Thurs., Sept 24, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Lester Adams officiating. Annie's survivors include her son George and wife Charlene, son Tommy and wife Pam; daughter-in-law, Gayle; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; one sister, Georgia Barcak, and sister-in-law, Lillie Branecky, both of Flatonia. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, George; and son, Steven.
