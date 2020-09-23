Richter, Annie

 Skip to main content
Annie Richter

July 28, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020

Annie R. Richter, 86, of Bellmead passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.

