Richter, Annie

Annie Richter
July 28, 1934 - Sept. 20, 2020
Annie R. Richter, 86, of Bellmead passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.