Richter, Annie

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Annie R. Richter, 86, of Bellmead passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Thursday, September 24, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.