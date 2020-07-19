Rigby, Joyce

Joyce Rigby August 7, 1930 - July 15, 2020 Joyce LaVerne Booth Rigby, "MeMe", beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was granted her wings June 15, 2020, and left Earth for her promised place in heaven with her savior Jesus Christ at the age of 89. MeMe was born in the tiny town of Plain Dealing, Louisiana on August 7, 1930. She graduated with a degree in education from Sam Houston State University and began a long, dedicated career as a high school teacher and administrator. At her first job in Baytown, Texas, she met and married her husband, Toby "Bob" Rigby. Together they had four sons; Jan, Jody, Jeffery and Joel. Jody and Jeffery have been waiting in Heaven for Mom to come be with them. Joyce spent the majority of her teaching career in Waco, Texas, at University High School. She influenced countless lives with her guidance and patience. MeMe was the kindest, most gentle human to ever grace this Earth. A firm and gentle mentor, a kind, caressing caretaker and a ferociously devoted mother and grandmother who would gladly give her life to defend any one of her "flock". MeMe was preceded in death by her husband, Toby; her brother, Troy; and sons, Jody and Jeffery. She is survived by her sister, Juanita Reed; sons, Jan and Joel; daughters-in-law, Wendy and Karren; grandchildren, Travis, Amanda, Kevin, Jayme, Jessica and Toby; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Katelyn, Dakota, Jaxon, Ty, Elowyn, Alex, Hope and Keegan, granddaughters-in-law, Casey, Lauren and Serena; grandsons-in-law, Zach and Randy. Due to the heartbreaking restrictions on our daily lives in this pandemic and per the wishes of our beloved MeMe, we will be honoring and memorializing her privately, each in our own hearts. Our faith in God as He wraps his loving arms around each of us has comforted our broken hearts. All of us will miss her wonderful laugh but we know we will see her again in heaven.
