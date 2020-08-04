Ring, Ronald

Ronald Ring Aug. 13, 1946 - Aug. 1, 2020 Ronald Dale "Ron" Ring passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, with family by his side. A Memorial Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, a visitation with the family will be one hour prior. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks, and registration to attend visitations and services at this time. You may register at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/register. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall. If you are unable to attend the service, we will livestream on Grace Gardens Facebook page. Ron was born in August 13, 1946, in Caruthersville, MO, to LP and Rachel Marie Ring. Upon graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army, where he served as a Biomedical Equipment Specialist, ultimately achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. He served honorably during the Vietnam conflict, receiving several commendations, including the Vietnam Service Medal, and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, With Palm. Ron was honorably discharged from the Army on September 30, 1985, and spent the remainder of his career in various law enforcement positions, including Chief of Police in Brackettville, TX, Deputy Sheriff in Kinney County, TX, and finally, as a police investigator in Kendall County, TX. Ron was also a devoted member of the Masons, and a Shriner as well. He was an avid golfer, so much so that he wished to convey his love of the sport to his grandsons, Glenn and Tyler, by giving them his prized golf clubs. Having done so, he soon realized that he had no golf clubs, and had to buy a new set to continue his passion for the sport. Ron enjoyed sitting around the campfire telling jokes with his Shriner friends, touring the country side on his tri-glide with his favorite riding buddy "Slim" aka Diane. He loved nothing more than to sit on the back patio by the golf course with his beloved wife, enjoying a cigar and a great show on Netflix. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, LP and Rachel Marie; his brother, Jerry Wayne Ring; and son-in-law, Glenn Crain IV. Ron is survived by his wife, Diane McCollum Ring; sons, Chance Ring and wife, Lisa, Byron Jackson and wife, Brooke; daughters, Jene' Ring Hurney and husband, Tom, Tracy Cooley and husband, Lou, and Christi Crain; brother, Rodney Ring and wife, Debbie. In addition, he is survived by granddaughters, Courtney McDonald, Zoey Crain, and Lane Avery; grandsons, Tyler McDonald, Zakary Ring, Glenn Crain, Jackson Crain and Briggs Jackson; as well as great-grandson, Michael Adonis Ring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Inurnment with Military and Masonic Honors at Waco Memorial Park will be at a later date.
