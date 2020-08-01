Robert, Milton Maurice

Milton Maurice Robert March 13, 1951 - July 27, 2020 Maurice Robert, 69, of Waco, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday July, 27, 2020 at his home. A private service will be held at a later date. Maurice was born March 13, 1951, in Waco, to Calvin Maurice Robert and Roberta McElyea. He was well-known for his love of sports, to include baseball and golf. He attended Richfield High School where he excelled in baseball. Maurice then entered McLennan Community College where he won many awards. He eventually played professional baseball. Later, he became a Police Officer with the Waco Police Department. He also taught golf in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and had many friends all over the state. Maurice then joined the McLennan County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Sheriff and after many years of dedicated service, he retired after a long career in law enforcement. His love of cars, motorcycles and boats brought him into contact with many people and his good nature made him their friend. His proudest moments were having his one son, Shane Robert, and three grandchildren, whom he loved with all of his heart. He will be missed by his many friends especially his high school friends. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Taryn Robert; and his parents. Maurice is survived by his son, Shane Robert and wife, April, of Flower Mound; three grandchildren, Abigail, Calvin and Maverick Robert. He is also survived by two close cousins, Edward McElyea and wife, Janet, and Kathy McElyea of Waco. Rest Comfortably, "Big Mo". In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions in Maurice's memory to the Waco Humane Society. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.