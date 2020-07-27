Robertson, Nancy

Nancy Robertson Sept. 9, 1949 - July 23, 2020 Nancy Jane Robertson, age 70, passed away from COVID-19 Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was in the loving care of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center MICU nurses and doctors who did their very best to stand in for and connect her with her family. Her memorial service will be Friday, July 31, at Calvary Baptist Church at 1001 N. 18th Street in Waco, Texas. The service will be live-streamed; contact the family for details. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Boulevard in Waco. Nancy was born in Baltimore, Maryland, September 9, 1949, to Ralph and Martha Wisner and grew up in nearby Upperco where she was a member of Mt. Zion UMC. Her childhood church family remained close to her heart her entire life. She married the love of her life, Clark Robertson, August 6, 1977, in Waco, and raised her children, Kati and Rebecca, in the beautiful homes she created in Round Rock, Texas, Blacksburg, Virginia, Salinas and Monterey, California, and Waco. In each community, she made dear and lifelong friends. She impacted countless lives through her work at the Baptist Student Union at Virginia Tech, as part of the education department of the Monterey Bay Aquarium and through her membership in PEO Chapters AU, HT and CD. After a lifetime of needlework hobbies, her creative heart turned to quilting. With the support, mentoring and friendship of women in quilting circles, especially QRT, she became a virtuoso whose work will be treasured for generations. With deep appreciation for her innate green thumb, her family and friends loved to spend time among her plants and flowers, especially her Monterey backyard which Clark aptly named the "Monterey Botanical Gardens". Since 1992, even as she fought relentlessly for her own health, the most important thing in her life was to be a Nana. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Ann Wisner; her mother, Martha Jane Anglum Wisner; her father, Walter Ralph Wisner; her mother-in-love, Roberta Beatrice Clark Robertson; her father-in-love, Ralph Assiter Robertson and her sister-in-love, Sharon Gorsuch Wisner. Nancy is survived by her beloved husband, Clark; brothers, Ralph, Jr. and David; daughter, Kati and son-in-love, York; daughter, Rebecca and son-in-love, Chad; grandson, Ethan and wife, Kourtney; grandson, Nicholas and wife, Rebecca; grandson, Timothy and wife, Sarah; grandson, Nathaniel; granddaughter, Marigrace and fiancé, Grayson; grandson, Andrew; granddaughter, Hanna; grandsons, Thomas and AJ; three great-grandchildren, Kierlee, Declan and Braden; and nieces and nephews whom she adored. Pallbearers will be Ron Luke, Terry Leach, Ken Burnette, York Grow, Chad Rumsey, Thomas Rumsey and Sean Grantham. Honorary pallbearers include her nine grandchildren, her brother-in-love, Kent Turner, and Mike Berrier. Memorials in honor of Nancy's life may be made to her family church, Mt. Zion UMC Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 32, Upperco MD 21155 or to Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th Avenue, Waco TX 76707. We will always love her the most, no arguments. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
