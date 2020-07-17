Robinson, Sylvester
Robinson, Sylvester

Sylvester Robinson Feb. 22, 1958 - July 13, 2020 Sylvester Robinson passed away July 13, 2020. Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, July 18, at Rose of Sharon. Burial in Doris Miller. Space limited, mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

