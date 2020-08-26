Roscher, Martha

Martha Roscher July 18, 1937 - August 25, 2020 Martha Anne Roscher, 83, of Waco, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 9 a.m., Friday, August 28, at Waco Memorial Park with the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Martha, daughter of Harold and Wilma (Westbrook) Trice, was born in Corpus Christi on July 18, 1937. Her family moved back to Waco in 1939. She attended North Waco Elementary and North Waco Junior High, later graduating from Waco High in 1955. Shortly after graduating from high school, she married Bobby "Bob" Roscher, her loving husband of almost 65 years. Martha was a dedicated mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, and friend, focusing her life and work on her family and the community. Her affinity for community service began with Camp Fire Girls at an early age in elementary school and remained with her throughout her life. From the time her cherished son, Greg, began school in 1965, she served on numerous committees of the Waco High PTA until he graduated in 1977, including the position of Council President. She was dedicated to her sorority, Beta Sigma Phi, and served as Chapter President numerous times over the years. She served on the Brazos Forum Board and was a longtime Waco Herb Society member. In addition, she enjoyed tennis and various sports, and taught youth swimming classes through the Tiny Tots program at Waco YWCA. She was industrious, savvy, and creative, even starting her own business — Prairie House. Her passion for Waco and interest in educating others about its history was reflected in her dedicated work as a volunteer for Historic Waco Foundation. She conducted countless tours and trained hundreds of volunteers over the years, serving as the "heart and soul" of the McCulloch House. Never missing a "skidoo" until her health declined, Martha generated a significant amount of funding and resources for the organization during her 40+ years of volunteerism. A go-to volunteer, she served as Board Chair of the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, was heavily involved with the McCulloch House and planned annual trips to Bayou Bend. She was integral to the success and planning of the Barnes Decorative Arts Course where her toast points were considered legendary. Martha developed a lifelong love for history, learning and travel at an early age while on summer road trips with her parents. Well-travelled, her favorite past time was driving across the country with her beloved traveling companion, husband Bob. She relished visiting American's historic mansions and historic sites from Louisiana up the eastern seaboard to Philadelphia. She also loved decorating, planning, preparing, and hosting parties and events for her family and friends, especially on Thanksgiving and Christmas. A fantastic cook with a flair for entertaining, Martha's delicious and elaborate holiday meals and elegant place settings were a favorite family tradition that will be greatly missed. Martha, a member of the Christian Church, is survived by loving husband, Bob Roscher (Waco); son, Greg Roscher and wife, Barbara Roscher (Waco); grandsons, Chad Roscher (New York) and Derek Roscher (Waco); and sister, Jimmie Dyer (spouse Bill); nephew, Chris Dyer (spouse Amanda); niece, Robin Newman (spouse Connally); and great-nephew, Wiley Newman, all of Waco. The family wishes to thank the staff of Providence Hospice Place to their loving care of Martha. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Historic Waco Foundation in honor of Martha Anne Roscher (Mailing Address: HWF, 810 S. 4th Street, Waco, TX 76706) or Community Providence Hospice (Mailing Address: 6700 Sanger Avenue. Waco, TX 76710). Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com
