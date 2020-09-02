 Skip to main content
Rose, Nellie
Nellie Rose Oct. 7, 1933 - Aug. 29, 2020 Nellie B. Rose, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., the service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home with the Rev. Ronny Holmes officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Nellie was born October 7, 1933 in Rogers, Texas to Jim and Alice (Snow) Edison. She was a nurse at Providence Hospital for 20 years until retiring. She was a Baptist and loved reading her Bible. She was a past member of Bellmead Lyons Club. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Guy Rose on February 14, 2002; her sisters, Mildred Teague and Viola Smith; her brothers, Charlie and Hermon Edison; and two sons, Jimmy and Jerry Watts; and a grandson, Sean Finnie. Survivors include daughter, Elizabeth Fisher; son, Johnny Watts; sister, Lucille Estes; brother, Lee Edison; grandchildren, Johnny Watts Jr., Nicole Pierce and Willi Watts; great-grandchildren, Katherine, Damon, Curtis, Crystal and Chasidy; and several nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

