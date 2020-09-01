 Skip to main content
Rose, Nellie
Rose, Nellie

Nellie Rose

October 7, 1933 - August 29, 2020

Nellie B. Rose, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Bellmead Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ronny Holmes officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery.

