Ross, John Arthur

John Arthur Ross Jan. 16, 1930 - July 31, 2020 John Arthur Ross went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the age of 90. He passed peacefully at his home surrounded by family. A private graveside service was held at Whitehall Cemetery on Monday, August 3, officiated by Jimmy Dorrell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. John was born January 16, 1930, in Dallas, Texas, to Claude B. and Eulalia Ross. John married the love of his life, Betty J. Snider, on June 10, 1951, and together they raised three wonderful daughters. He served for four years in the United States Air Force. John and his family lived in San Antonio where he began his career in insurance with Employers Insurance of Texas. In 1968, he and his family were transferred to Waco. John retired at the age of 62 and went to work part-time in advertising for B&B Specialties. For many years John and Betty loved to travel in their Airstream trailer. His many hobbies included hunting, fishing, flying kites, and in his later years, playing golf. John was an avid golfer who loved playing courses locally and all over the country, and he played golf several times a week with his friends and family. Not only did he shoot a "hole-in-one," at the age of 79, but he had a monumental achievement of shooting a 78! John or "Papa John" was a good father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was as stubborn as they come and lived life to its fullest. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty; and youngest daughter, Jacklyn Gangas. He is survived by his two daughters, Kerrie Farrell and husband, Raymond, and Robin Miller and husband, Larry, all of Woodway, Texas; his sister, Molly Embrey of Brownwood, Texas; his four grandchildren, Jennifer Griffin of Dallas, Texas, J. Bradley Harrell of Woodway, Amy Bloodworth of Lewisville, Texas, and Nick Gangas of Tulsa, Oklahoma; three stepgranddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Mission Waco at http:// missionwaco.org/mission-Waco/. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
