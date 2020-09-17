Salazar, Gilbert

Gilbert was born on December 20, 1949, to Placido Cipriano and Delfina (Rivera) Salazar in Hebbronville, Texas. He was a longtime resident of Waco. Gilbert was a Baptist by faith. He graduated from Waco High School in 1968. He married the love of his life, Janie Castaneda, on April 12, 1969, in Waco. Gilbert worked at Sturdisteel in Hewitt as supervisor for many years. He enjoyed gambling, watching the Dallas Cowboys and drinking a cold beer. Gilbert enjoyed most of all spending time with family, grandchildren, and especially his four legged friend, Maxine. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ruben Salazar; and one sister.