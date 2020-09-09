Sanders, Donna A.

Donna A. Sanders
May 12, 1948 - Sept. 2, 2020
On the evening of September 2, Donna Lynn Sanders, 72, of Robinson, Texas, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went to be with her Lord and Savior. Family asks that friends join us to celebrate her life at 1:30 p.m., September 19, 2020, in the chapel at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey at 6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, Texas 76710. Socially-distanced services will be officiated by Charles Howard of Waco. Masks and sanitizer will be available, if needed.
Our Donna was born in Waco on May 12, 1948. She attended Kendrick Elementary, Sul Ross Junior High, and University High School where soon upon graduating she met the love of her life, Roger, and they married in Waco on July 7, 1967, and honeymooned in Salado. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this year, family and friends a witness to their love and friendship, truly immeasurable. Throughout their lives, Donna and Roger enjoyed traveling with her parents to beautiful destinations such as South Texas, New Mexico, and Hot Springs, AR. Donna worked in the publishing industry for many years with Roger, supporting his design businesses, Roger Sanders Design and R Sanders Creative. She also worked with Davis Bros. Publishing for many years. Donna was honored to be President of the Waco Ad Club 2006-2007. Donna had worked most recently with AMA Nystrom. She retired from publishing just last year. Donna most adored family and cherished every moment she could spend with them. She was our rock, matriarch, and planner, generous with love and support. She is missed more than words can express.
Our beloved was preceded in death by her father, Reynolds Arthur; and great-grandson, Thessius Rundell. Those who remain to honor her legacy of love are her husband, Roger Sanders of Monterey, CA; sweet pup, Buster; mother, Clydine Arthur of Woodway; sister, Debbie Waite and husband, Tracy, of Waco; brother, Richard Arthur and wife, Kristi, of Corpus Christi; sons, Devin Sanders and wife, Roselane, of Frisco, Keith Sanders and wife, Jessica, of Waco; daughter, Leigh Anne McDonald and husband, Sean, of Mansfield; grandsons, Devin and wife, Fatima, Conner, Carson, Robert, Micah, Gideon; granddaughters, Lauren, Selah, and April; great-grandsons, Quinton and Christopher; great-granddaughter, Aniyah; and countless other extended family and friends. The family would also like to mention and thank Donna's dearest and best friend Duane McGregor, who supported her through laughter and tears for over 20 years of close friendship.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.