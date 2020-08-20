Sanders, Georgerene

Georgerene Sanders
July 9, 1929 - August 17, 2020
Georgerene (Georgia) Sanders passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, at the age of 91. She was born in 1929 in Birome, Texas, to George and Ethel (Robinson) Sartor, and graduated from Waco High School in 1947. While working at James Connelly Air Force Base in Waco, Texas, Georgia met the love of her life, Stanley Sanders, whom she wed in November of 1951. They enjoyed 48 years of marriage until Stanley's death in 2000. Georgia was a trailblazer, having been one of the first professional women of her generation, while successfully raising two children, and then retiring early at 55 years of age after 30 years of working for the federal government.
Throughout life, Georgia had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed travelling with her beloved, Stanley, whether it was a long weekend in the RV at the farm, a cruise to the Alaskan wilderness, or touring Europe. Georgia was also an avid birder who enjoyed taking birding trips with friends as well as with other birding enthusiasts and guides. She spent many happy evenings and Christmas gatherings with her beloved Bunco group. Like her mother before her, Georgia excelled at making quilts and homemade pies to the delight of her family. However, her favorite pastime was spending time with her granddaughter, Sadie.
Georgia made friends easily and was blessed with many special friends throughout her life. Later in life, Georgia and two of her lifelong friends moved together to The Village at Providence Park in Waco, an independent living community where they continued to find adventure through organized excursions and enlarging their circle of friends in the process.
As her journey was ending, Georgia was the purest example of happiness, kindness, and love to all who knew her. Her strength, bravery and grace in her final months, days, and hours, were never more obvious as her concern for family and friends became her main focus.
Georgia is survived by her daughter, Kim and her husband, Gil; her son, Brett, his wife, Tracy, and their daughter, Sadie; her sister, Vody and husband, Bob Bushey; her sister, Deb and husband, Dock Hanks; her sister-in-law, Lou and husband, Ed Brady; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Special thanks to the Providence Village staff for making her always feel loved and at home, and to Sunset Lutheran Hospice and her special hospice aids for taking such good care of her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
