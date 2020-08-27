Schwake, William E.

William E. Schwake Sept. 3, 1931 - August 21, 2020 William "Bill" Ed Schwake passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at his residence with the love of his life holding his hand until his last breath. Visitation and viewing will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 2 p.m. Bill was born in Bartlett, Texas, on September 3, 1931; the same day he married his bride, Elnora, in 1955. Bill's strongest devotion was to his family. He married Elnora Engelholm on September 3, 1955; he was smart in doing so as to not forget that special day. He loved his children: Debora (Debbie) Vonasek and Rebecca (Becky) Allen of Waco, Greg Schwake and wife, Cyndi, of Riesel, and Jason Copeland of Lake Charles, LA. His grandchildren brought him much joy: Candice Vonasek of Waco, Brian Vonasek and wife, Jiliane, of Bosqueville, Annie May and husband, William, of Grandview, Kayla Ridings and husband, Tim, Andrew Dosser, Cassie Schwake, Ryan and Jeremy Joiner all of Waco. He adored and loved his great-grandchildren: Ambry and Jobe Vonasek of Bosqueville, Kailyn Harrell and husband, Charlie, of China Spring, Velina Stuckey of Robinson, Adde and Collin Gibbs of Mart, Bryce May of Grandview, Ranger Ridings of Waco, and Holden Joiner of McGregor. He also leaves behind brother, Harold Schwake of Salado; and sisters, Laverne Boehme of Moody and Emily Hoelscher of Pflugerville; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, William and Lydia Schwake; brothers, Alvin, Lonnie, Louis, Edwin, Herbert, Frank and Verlin (Shorty) Schwake: sisters, Laverne Isaacks, Lydia Anno; son, Brian Keith Schwake; sons-in-law, Tony Vonasek and Lonnie (Joe) Allen; and great-granddaughter, Jaylie Vonasek. He was an avid musician, playing the accordion, piano, guitar, fiddle, banjo and harmonica. He loved to entertain with his musical talent as well as his singing; Christian/gospel and old country/western songs. Bill retired from Plantation Food in 1996. After retiring he took up woodwork making birdhouses, moving toys, decorative shelves, pictures, seasonal yard stands like reindeers, nativity scenes, and children's rocking chairs. He got bored with that activity and went to work at Hallsburg I.S.D. in maintenance. He loved this job being with children, his daughter, Becky Allen, the teaching and office staff. He worked until his second retirement in 2010. A very special thank you to Hillcrest Scott and White Hospice care team for taking such good care and being so compassionate during this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial/donations may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Waco or any charity of your choice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
