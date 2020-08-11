Scott, Easter

Easter Scott
April 10, 1937 - August 8, 2020
Easter Scott, 83, of Hewitt, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Lorena Cemetery, with the Rev. Kip Osborne officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Easter was born April 10, 1937, to Allie and Agnes (Weathers) Tyler in Rising Star, Texas. She married Jerry Charles Scott on August 22, 1956, in Kilgore, Texas. She was an Air Force wife and President of the NCO Wives Club. She was also a Girl Scout leader. Easter was an avid reader and loved to go bowling. She was a longtime member of Lorena Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and all of her brothers and sisters.
Easter is survived by her daughter, Jerri Webster and husband, Robert Bryan; grandchildren, Gregory Scott Perry, Jacklyn Marie Perry, Donovan Randal Lowe, London Tyler Lowe; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
10:00AM
3124 Robinson Drive
LORENA, TX 76655
