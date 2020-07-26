Seesing, David T.

David T. Seesing Oct. 5, 1950 - July 20, 2020 David T. "Sky King" Seesing, 69, of Waco, Texas, formally of Cape Girardeau, MO, passed away July 20, 2020, after a short illness at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m., July 28, at St. Louis Catholic Church with Fr. Ryan Higdon as Celebrant. COVID-19 restrictions with social distancing will be observed and facial coverings are required. For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed on OakCrest's Facebook page. David was born October 5, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, MO, to the late John "JT" and Joyce Kirkland Seesing. David grew up in Cape Girardeau graduating from Notre Dame High School in 1969. From his early teens he immersed himself in aviation, soloing six different airplanes on the morning of his 16th birthday before getting his driver's license in the afternoon. He attended Southeast Missouri State University and served in the Missouri National Guard all while pursuing a career in aviation that spanned more than 50 years earning him his nickname of Sky King. David was a loving, caring gentleman who had a thirst for life and lived it to the fullest, and also had a deep and abiding love for the Heavenly Father and was His faithful servant. As His faithful servant, David joined the Knights of Columbus in January 1999. He became a Third Degree member of St. Louis Council 8135 and a Fourth Degree Sir Knight of Assembly 1109. Sir Knight Seesing served as a Grand Knight of Council 8135 and Faithful Navigator of Assembly 1109. Currently he was serving as Faithful Admiral of Assembly 1109. David was also active in the ACTS Ministry of St. Louis, serving as a team member in many retreats for men. Survivors include his beloved wife, Patty; godchildren, Greg, Martha, Frances, Walter, Markham, Sharon, Eleanor, and Alexander; brothers, Paul "Chip" and Debbie Seesing of Cape Girardeau, Gary Seesing and wife, Margaret Tlapek, of Kansas City, MO, and Mark and Elizabeth Seesing of Cape Girardeau, MO; sisters, Jean and Lester "Skip" Harris of Fruitland, MO, and Betty and Tim Roth of Cape Girardeau, MO; Pat's brothers and sisters, Bruce, Saundra, Donna, Susan, Steve, and David; along with nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends worldwide, and his faithful and adored dogs Roscoe and Sadie. The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy, prayers, and acts of kindness and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Mission Waco, 1315 North 15th Street, Waco, TX 76707, The Aviation Alliance Scholarship Fund, c/o Waco Chamber of Commerce, 101 So. 3rd St. Waco, TX 76701, Knights of Columbus Assembly 1109 Scholarship Fund, 13764 Harbor Dr., Woodway, TX 76712, or a charity of your choice. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
