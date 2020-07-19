Setzer, Jr., Roy W.

Roy W. Setzer, Jr. June 2, 1927 - July 11, 2020 Roy W. Setzer, Jr., 93, of Riesel, TX, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. A private graveside service was held at Riesel Cemetery. Roy was born June 2, 1927, in Rogers, TX, to Roy & Susie (Gandy) Setzer Sr. He was one of five siblings. He went to school in Rogers, TX, and worked with his parents on their farm. He soon started working for Asplundh Tree Expert Co., working his way to Superintendent, with crews all over the state of TX, through TP&L. In 1950, Roy met and married the love of his life, Fay Randolph, and recently celebrated their 70th Anniversary. They had two children, Royce Setzer, of Chattanooga TN, and Rickie Setzer-Smith, of Waco TX. Roy loved life on his farm, raising cattle, driving his tractors, and spending time with his family. He was liked by everyone, and he loved them all. Roy is survived by his forever-loving wife, Fay; son, Royce Setzer; daughter Rickie Setzer-Smith and husband, Kent Smith; two grandchildren, Michael Setzer-Patti, and Shannon Jordan; and great-grandchildren Brooke Mahoney, Paige Mahoney, Grant Jordan, and Robert. We want to thank all the staff and nurses at Ridgecrest Retirement Center and Interim Hospice for all their love, and care for our precious father. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
