Sheedy, Ann T.

Ann T. Sheedy
September 21, 1928 - August 28, 2020
Ann T. Sheedy passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in Waco, Texas. A private burial service will be held at a later date.
Ann, the first of two children, was born on September 21, 1928, in Waco to Ann Clement and Joseph E. Trautschold. She grew up in Waco, until leaving to attend St Mary's College in South Bend, Indiana, where she met her future husband, Frederick J Sheedy, at his alma mater, Notre Dame University. They married on September 5, 1949. Ann was a wonderful and giving mother to six children and six grandchildren and a devoted, loyal friend to many. In addition to being a mother, Ann was a Master bridge player, a prolific quilter, award-winning rug-hooker, an egg shell artist, and her creativity extended to other art mediums. She also loved spending her summers in Colorado.
Ann was preceded in death by two of her children, Claire McDonnell and Michael Sheedy.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughters, Gabrielle Cotter, Ann C. Sheedy and spouse, Janet, and Meg Scholl; son, Scott Sheedy and spouse, Mary; sister, Gabrielle Chatham; and six grandchildren, Edward and Michael Cotter, Ethan and Graham Scholl, and Christopher and Alyssa Sheedy, who are the children of Michael and Melanie Young Sheedy.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to Meals on Wheels, Caritas, Providence Foundation Waco, or a charitable organization of your choice.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
