Shehorn, Dores

Dores Shehorn Nov. 14, 1926 - Aug. 6, 2020 Dores Shehorn (MeeMee), 93, of Robinson passed away on August 6, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Dores was born on November 14, 1926, in Lott to Vera and Tom Howze. Dores grew up in the Bell's Hill area of South Waco. She graduated from Waco High in 1945. Dores married longtime Bell's Hill neighbor Lloyd Shehorn when he returned from WWII in 1946; they really loved each other. They enjoyed baseball, bowling, fishing, dominoes/42, friends and family. Dores was also active in her church; first at Clay Avenue Methodist Church; her church activities continued through her longtime membership at First Methodist Waco and then Robinson Drive Methodist. At First Methodist, she was a Sunday School teacher for several years at the 5th and Jackson location. At Robinson Drive, Dores continually helped in the Meals on Wheels effort. Dores worked 24 years total at Wm. Cameron Wholesale/Certain-Teed Products and was active in the Robinson community for many years. Dores was a fantastic wife, mother, and grandmother. She took interest in any of the child's activities, whether she was familiar with them or not. Lloyd and Dores were active in following the Robinson school and band activities while Steve attended there. After Steve grew up, he and his family moved to California. Dores made 48 round trips to California between 1983 and 2008 to visit and help with the family and grandchildren. The grandchildren were a light to Dores's life in later years. On one of her last visits to California, when Dores was well into her 80's, she accompanied the family on a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain. When Steve chose to ride on the front seat of their famous wooden roller coaster, Dores sat right down there with him and they thoroughly enjoyed the ride! She did say the ride messed up her hair a bit. Dores was brave to try almost any activity with her grandchildren, even rides that soaked the passengers. She is survived by one son, Steve Shehorn, and daughter-in-law, Yolly Shehorn, of Waco. Dores has three grandchildren, Andy Shehorn and wife, Joy, of Bakersfield, CA, Cindy Shehorn who passed in 2017, and Emily Shehorn Rust and husband, Thomas Rust, of Waco. Dores was preceded by her loving husband Lloyd Shehorn, a long-time building contractor in Waco, who passed in 1981. Dores has one surviving sister, Helen Elliott, and had one sister, Viola Snell, who passed in 2014. Dores's niece and nephews are locals Donna Weaver, Kenny Snell, Kelly Snell, and Barry Bowlin; and Rob Schween of Tucson, AZ. Right to the end, Dores was known for always remembering to say "Thank you for coming" when any of her family would visit. We thank her for always giving so much. We wish her rest and peace in Heaven now. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
6:00PM-7:30PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
10:00AM
3201 S 12th St
WACO, TX 76706
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.