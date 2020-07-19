Shirley, Joe F.

Joe F. Shirley Oct. 29, 1938 - July 16, 2020 Joe F. Shirley, Jr., 81, of Waco, Texas passed away unexpectedly at a local hospital on July 16, 2020. He was born October 29, 1938, in Gatesville, Texas, to Ruth and Joe F. Shirley, Sr. After high school he joined the US Army and served his country proudly from 1958 to 1964. He married Elizabeth Lopez on July 7, 1962. Joe is survived by his children, Rudy Barbosa and wife, Rosa, of Troy, Mary Ann Lopez Verver and Trini Delgado of Seagoville, Charlie Shirley and wife, Mary, of Rogers, Elizabeth Spillan and husband, James, of Booker, Joe F. Shirley, III and partner, Jay Lemke, of Huntsville, and Margaret Shirley and partner, Cesar Gonzalez, of Waco; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. He also leaves behind brothers, Carroll Shirley of Gatesville, Eugene Shirley of Moody, Wayne Shirley of San Antonio; sister, Neta Schaub of Lampasas; and his beloved cat, Rosco. He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Monica Wylie; parents; sister, Gladys Lowry; and brothers, Harold Shirley and Bill Shirley. Mr. Shirley was a man who had a great heart and helped all he could. He will be missed by all! The family will receive visitors at 1209 N. 10th St., Waco at your convenience.
