Short, L. Shane

L. Shane Short March 10, 1968 - July 27, 2020 L. Shane Short, 52, of Bruceville, was taken from us far too soon by the relentless ravages of ALS in the early morning of July 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at his home, 1443 S. Old Bruceville Rd. Shane was born March 10, 1968, in Gatesville, TX, to Lonnie Short and Paula Franks. His early childhood was spent in Pearl, TX, with a large family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. They moved to Lorena in 1976, where he attended Lorena Schools. He began his work alongside his father at Custom Telephone and worked there for 25 years, later working for Thigpen Trucking Co. pulling his "Bull Wagon". He loved hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors. He loved going fast, spending many hours building his drag racer, frequently running at Little River and other tracks. He loved his biggest machine, "The Bull Hauler". Shane was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mark and Pearl Short, of Pearl, R.G. Franks, and Ruth and Allen Jones, all of Gatesville; brothers, Matthew and Mark Short of Pearl; Uncle, Paul Franks, of Gatesville and his beloved son, Nathan Shane Short, of Lorena. He is survived by his wife, Terri Short; father, Lonnie Short and wife, Brenda, of Bruceville-Eddy, mother, Paula Short, of Waco; precious daughter, Jessica Short and fiancé, Samuel Jordan; grandsons, Levi and Cooper Robins; granddaughter, Kenzleigh Jordan; sisters, Evonne Short Winter and husband, Chris, of Smithville and Heather Hykkomen and husband, Pat, of Dallas; nieces, Madilene Steiner and Sierra Winter, of Smithville; nephew, Luke Steiner, of Smithville; Aunts, Pam Sheets and husband, Buddy, of Gatesville and Nancy Short, of Hamilton; uncles, Pat Franks, of Gatesville and Harrold Ellison and wife, Shirley, of Kilgore; 13 first cousins. Shane loved Terri's children as his own; sons, Josh Choate and wife, Ashley, of Alvarado, and Joey Choate, of Waco; grandsons, Kaydon and Brandon, of Alvarado; niece, Misty Gonzales and partner, Ginger Weaver, of Corsicana. Left behind to morn his passing are the mother of his children, Melinda Morgan, of Teague; special friends; Tami Jo Shoquest, Terry Heath, Lynn Armstrong, Tim Anderson, Jack Hodgson, Raymond Kelly, Cody Parrish, Jason Wilkins, Tommy Harper, and Donnie and Connie Kellett. The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice and caregiver, Lisa Eldridge for their support and care of both Shane and Terri. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
